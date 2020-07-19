OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least eight people were injured, including one critically, when someone in a passing vehicle began shooting into a crowd in Omaha.

A 15-year-old girl sustained a life-threatening injury in the shooting about 5:15 a.m. Sunday. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Medical Center said the teen remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

The teen was in a crowd of about 100 people outside when someone in a gray minivan began firing a gun. Seven other people were also injured by gunfire during that incident.

