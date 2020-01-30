2 taken to hospital after kitchen fire erupts in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say two people were injured by a fire at a north Omaha home. The blaze was reported a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters who were dispatched there soon extinguished a smoky fire in the kitchen. Authorities say a 65-year-old man resident was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of severe burns.

A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The names of those involved and other details about the fire have not been released.

