JANSEN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver was killed in a collision between a semitrailer and a sport utility vehicle.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 136, about 2 miles east of Fairbury. Witnesses say the eastbound SUV swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the truck, which was hauling several pallets of bricks on a trailer.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear whether the truck driver was injured.

The names of those involved haven't been released.

