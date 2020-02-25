OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man charged in a nearly 20-year-old Omaha homicide has been ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder.
A judge on Monday ordered 51-year-old Christopher Martin to stand trial for the Dec. 5, 2000, shooting death of his then-neighbor, Todd Schumacher.
Schumacher was shot to death at his home, which had been burglarized. Police reopened the case last year at the request of Schumacher’s daughter and say advances in DNA testing led them to Martin.
Police say Martin and Schumacher had a running dispute over Martin parking his car in front of Schumacher's home.