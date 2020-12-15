LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of killing a Lincoln police investigator has pleaded not guilty.

Felipe Vazquez is charged with first-degree murder and six other felonies in the death of investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera.

He was shot at Vasquez's Lincoln home on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 7. Vazquez was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but he waived his appearance and entered the plea in writing. He faces six other charges, including several gun-related charges.

Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was shot as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on Felipe Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka.

Tags

In other news

Omaha house explosion victim sought order against grandson

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court records show a woman killed in an Omaha house explosion had filed a protection order against her 28-year-old grandson a day before the explosion, saying she feared the man would harm her and “start my house on fire.”