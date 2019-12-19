Suspect arrested in slaying south of downtown Omaha

In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officers have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Daniel Clemons is charged with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons crimes.Officers called to the area Dec. 4 for reports of gunfire found a man…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha city councilman was sentenced Wednesday to four years of probation for not filing federal tax returns for 2012, 2013 or 2014.
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A Fremont man has been given five consecutive one-year jail sentences for the crash deaths of a woman, her unborn child and her three sons.German Lopez Saenz was sentenced Tuesday in Fremont. He'd been found guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide and one of vehicul…
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has convicted a man of charges related to a February crash that killed a Gretna woman.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council has forbidden vaping in public spaces and work sites, adding e-cigarettes to the city ban on indoor smoking of tobacco products.The council voted 7-0 for the ordinance Monday. It takes effect in two weeks. The council rejected an attempt to delay…
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A man has been sentenced for dragging a sheriff's deputy as the deputy tried to stop a car the man was driving.
MEAD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in went out of control on an icy highway in eastern Nebraska.Authorities say Jose Rodas died Friday after the pickup collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 77, about 1.75 mil…
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Scottsbluff City Council has reduced its funding commitment to the local zoo, a commitment that includes a contingency clause for further cuts if city sales tax revenue drops.The agreement approved Monday night runs for five years at $300,000 a year, a drop of $5…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another.