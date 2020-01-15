Suspect arrested in 2000 shooting death of Omaha man

Tags
In other news
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska mayor who's awaiting a criminal trial has been recalled, according to unofficial results.Officials said after Tuesday's count that 619 people voted to recall Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst and 400 voted against the idea.The recall petitions sai…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of an Omaha man more than 19 years ago.Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Martin was arrested Tuesday. He's charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 5, 2000, killing of Todd Schumacher.Douglas County Court records don't list th…
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island high school teacher and 17-year-old male student have been arrested in what police are calling a human trafficking case involving other students at the school.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who was babysitting his children at a home on the Omaha Reservation in Macy has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An official investigation into reports of large drones flying in groups over the western U.S. plains in the hours after sunset has confirmed nothing illegal or out of the ordinary.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Some government officials are trying to reinvigorate efforts to promote economic development in western Nebraska.Regional elected or appointed officials and economic development service providers have been invited to a meeting Thursday in the Scottsbluff City Council…
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after his car collided with city snow removal machine in Beatrice.First responders were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that the driver was pinned inside the wreckage of his car. The city machine was removing ridged snow fr…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The mother of a Nebraska teenager killed when a stolen vehicle crashed during a police chase is seeking $1 million each from Lincoln police and Lancaster County.Brandy Yost filed claims last month that said the officers involved in the December 2018 chase on Interstate 8…
OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is considering limiting the number of visitors at Lake McConaughy and adjacent Lake Ogallala.The commission says the high number of visitors in 2018 and 2019 stretched public safety, basic sanitation services, shower facilities, ca…