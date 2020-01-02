Suspect arrested in fatal Seward County stabbing

In other news
UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.He was booked into jail on suspicion of…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Electronic cigarette use is now prohibited in places of employment and indoor public places in Lincoln.The ordinance change approved by the City Council Dec. 16 went into effect Wednesday with the start of the new year.Violation is a misdemeanor, but police and the count…
GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — A former York County public defender accused of stealing from two private clients has reached a plea deal.
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Recall election ballots have been sent to registered voters in Broken Bow regarding their mayor, who's awaiting trial on two charges.Mayor Jonathon Berghorst has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial date of Jan. 29 on allegations that he threatened the job of a …
LEXINGTON (AP) - Interstate 80 is slowly reopening across Nebraska, but other roads remain closed in north-central Nebraska because of blowing snow from a weekend winter storm.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say man took his 4-year-old daughter to an Omaha police station after she was wounded when someone shot at his van.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…
VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has declared a fish salvage for Hackberry Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine.
HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old Kansas girl say she has died after contracting the flu.