PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Officials in suburban Omaha say deputies have arrested a former apartment maintenance man suspected of sexually assaulting at least four women.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Hector Guardado-Alfaro was arrested Thursday on warrants charging him with first-degree sexual assault.
Officials say the arrest came after multiple woman reported being assaulted by Guardado-Alfaro.
Investigators believe Guardado-Alfaro used his former position as a maintenance worker to attack at least four women.
Investigators say the victims were both co-workers and residents of the apartment complex and are asking any others who believe their were assaulted by Guardado-Alfaro to contact the sheriff's office.