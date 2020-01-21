WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who fell off a bridge while stargazing has been transferred from a Lincoln hospital to one in Omaha.

Lindsay Kroger, of rural Lincoln, had gone with five other people to the bridge about 2 miles southeast of Waverly to look at the sky early Sunday morning.

Authorities say she leaned back, thinking there was a support piece behind her but instead fell 27 feet to the ice below.

She was flown to a Lincoln hospital and then sent Monday to the Omaha facility.

