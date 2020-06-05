SUTTON, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a 65-year-old Sutton man died when a parked pickup truck rolled backward and hit him.

The accident happened late Thursday morning in Sutton, killing Duane McCauley.

Sutton Police Chief Tracey Landenberge says an investigation showed McCauley was standing between the rear of the truck and a stock trailer when he asked a friend to turn the key of the pickup to see whether it lights were working.

Investigators say the truck was in gear and rolled backward, hitting McCauley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tags

In other news

ACLU of Nebraska criticizes Omaha's state of emergency

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is urging Omaha officials Tuesday to reject an extension of the city’s current state of emergency unless Mayor Jean Stothert commits to ending a ban on groups of more than 25 people.

Omaha police use tear gas on George Floyd protesters

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are using tear gas to disperse hundreds of people that blocked one of the city’s busiest intersections and smashed windows of an empty store after a peaceful gathering earlier in the evening.