2 sickened by cleaning solution in drinks at Nebraska bar

In other news
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Two customers at a movie theater bar in Nebraska were treated at a hospital after they were served cleaning solution in their drinks apparently by accident.Authorities say the women took sips and soon began to feel burning sensations in their throats and stomachs Tuesda…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say two people were injured by a fire at a north Omaha home. The blaze was reported a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday.Firefighters who were dispatched there soon extinguished a smoky fire in the kitchen. Authorities say a 65-year-old man resident was taken to Nebr…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 24-year-old Omaha man has been ordered held without bail in the stabbing death last week of another man.
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a Lincoln man who was killed and his wife, who was injured, in a rollover accident along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.The Dawson County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 33-year-old Brendan Troutman and his wife as 28-ye…
MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Officials say an inmate was caught less than an hour after escaping from the state Work Ethic Camp in McCook.Authorities say Ryan Lykens left the camp just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Staffers had noticed that razor wire along the fence line had been pushed aside, and they …
IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Two people accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in southwest Nebraska have pleaded not guilty.Chase County District Court records say Kevin German, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Keonna Carter, of Taylorsville, Utah, entered the pleas Tuesday to charges of firs…
ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) — A highway collision in the Nebraska Panhandle has claimed the life of one driver and seriously injured another.
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A rollover accident has killed one person and injured another along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska's Dawson County.The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, about 3 miles east of Lexington. Authorities say a westbound pickup truck ran into the median and then rol…
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A former director of the North Platte Housing Authorities has been given three years of probation and 24 days of jail time.Forty-four-year-old Jennifer Smith was sentenced Monday. She'd pleaded no contest to felony theft. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchang…