GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska say a Gretna man has died in a crash involving three vehicles.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday on U.S. Highway 6 near Gretna when a 1920s Ford and a pickup truck collided, killing 47-year-old Steve Hartman.
Officials say Hartman was driving the antique car when the crash happened. Investigators say the collision also saw at least one of the vehicles hit a Jeep. Hartman was declared dead at the scene.
Officials say the 24-year-old driver of the pickup and his passengers, as well as those in the Jeep, were not injured.