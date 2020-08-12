SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says one person has died in a crash near Springfield, just southwest of Omaha.
The sheriff's office says in a news release that the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say a Chevrolet Camaro carrying two people left 180th Street, went down an embankment and came to rest on its side in a creek.
Deputies say one person in the car died at the scene. The other was able to climb out of the car and was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The victims' names have not yet been released. The sheriff's office is investigating.