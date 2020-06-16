SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska have identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car near Scottsbluff.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release that 61-year-old William Muhr, of Morrill, died in the Sunday morning crash on Highway 26.
Officials say Muhr was found unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Another motorcyclist who had been riding alongside Muhr told investigators he had been riding behind his friend on the highway and saw an oncoming car fail to negotiate a curve in the road, hitting Muhr.