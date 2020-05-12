SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials have identified two people killed in a head-on crash in western Nebraska over the weekend.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office said the crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday on Highland Road about 3.5 miles east of Scottsbluff, killing 25-year-old Quinten Mozaffarian, of Scottsbluff, and 36-year-old Lindsay Lookabill, of Minatare.
Sheriff Mark Overman says an investigation showed a car driven by Mozaffarian dipped off the road onto the shoulder, overcorrected and crossed the center line, hitting Lookabill's pickup head-on.
Mozaffarian died at the scene. Lookabill — a local attorney — was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital, where she later died.