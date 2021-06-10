LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators in southeastern Nebraska are investigating after human remains were found at a lake near Lincoln.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that the remains were located on the southwest side of Pawnee Lake. The person's identity is not yet know, and investigators say the site is being treated as a crime scene.
As such, the sheriff's department has blocked public access to vehicular and water traffic on the southwest side of the lake while the scene is investigated.