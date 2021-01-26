LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was arrested in a burglary after getting stuck in the snow outside the victim’s home.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the homeowners noticed a sport utility vehicle in their driveway Monday night and went to see if the driver needed help.
There was no one inside, but they saw some of their belongings from a storage shed, including a fishing tackle box and motorcycle helmet.
Deputies followed fresh tracks in the snow to the neighbor’s house, where they found the 25-year-old suspect.
The Nebraska man had walked to the home to seek help.