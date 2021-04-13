WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint of Air Jordan shoes after meeting a man to sell them at a park in Waverly.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies were called to Jaycee Park at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The girl told deputies two men pulled up during the sale and one of them pulled out a handgun and ordered her to get out of her vehicle. She got out and ran off, without getting money for the shoes.

Authorities arrested one man early Tuesday on suspicion of robbery, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The sheriff says are looking for another man. Deputies recovered the shoes.

