KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A central Nebraska woman has been sentenced to two months in jail for causing a 2018 crash that killed a Shelby man.
Twenty five-year-old McKenzie Libra, of Shelton, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail with approved work release after pleading guilty to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.
She must also pay a $500 fine, serve 18 months of probation and write an apology letter to the family 62-year-old James Welsh Jr., who died four days after the 2018 Christmas Day crash.
Investigators say Libra failed to stop at a stop sign in Shelton, causing the crash.