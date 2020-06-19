OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A registered Nebraska sex offender has been sentenced to at least 145 years behind bars for what prosecutors say was a scheme to abduct and sexually assault a child.
Douglas County Judge John Huber on Thursday sentenced 35-year-old Robert Williams to life in prison for kidnapping, lewd conduct and attempted sexual assault charges.
Police say Williams and another man tried to kidnap three 5- to 15-year-old girls on separate occasions in May 2019. All three girls managed to escape.
Police say Williams told investigators he was “on the hunt” for children to sexually assault.