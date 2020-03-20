OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A registered Nebraska sex offender has pleaded guilty to several counts in what prosecutors say was a scheme to abduct and sexually assault a child.
Thirty five-year-old Robert Williams pleaded guilty this week to first-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.
Police say Williams and another man tried to kidnap three girls — ranging in age from 5 to 15 — on separate occasions last May. All three managed to escape.
Police say Williams, who was on supervised release at the time on a child pornography conviction, told investigators he was “on the hunt” for children to sexually assault.