Sentencing set for mom who fell asleep and suffocated baby

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An April 7 sentencing is scheduled for a southeast Nebraska woman accused of smothering her 3-week-old son after she fell asleep drunk.Court records say Ashley Bean pleaded no contest Tuesday to child abuse. First responders were called to her rural Waverly home on Dec. …
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A California truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed three people in south-central Nebraska has pleaded not guilty.Buffalo County District Court records say Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California, entered the three manslaughter pleas last month. The records don…
PRAGUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a utility vehicle was killed in a collision at an eastern Nebraska intersection.The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the eastbound vehicle didn't halt at a stop sign and collided with a northbound minivan a little …
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A gun dealer and former candidate for mayor of the south-central Nebraska city of Holdrege has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for illegally having a gun silencer.Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 31-year-old Joseph Melton was sentenced Friday to 30 mo…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha area's public power utility says it was the work of a busy beaver that caused a Monday morning power outage to some 900 customers west of the city.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officers rescued a woman and a 7-year-old child after they fell through ice into water at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area.First responders were sent to the park Sunday around 3 p.m.The child had broken through after going out onto the ice to retrieve a small dog, and t…
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Broken Bow mayor of assault and of oppression under color of office.Jonathon Berghorst was found guilty Friday. Sentencing is set for April 9. Berghorst was accused of injuring a man during an April 6 fight outside a Broken Bow bar.The co…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 81-year-old man died after another vehicle crashed into his car in north Omaha.Omaha Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue.Police say Nicholas Curto Jr. failed to stop at a stop sign before his 2007 Buick Lucerne was st…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A neuropsychologist will discuss at the Feb. 11 Omaha Science Cafe the mental processes of former football players.Lindy Field is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Fields was involved for several years in clinical research at the Center f…