OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former teacher accused of dragging a student across a carpeted floor at an Omaha school is scheduled to be sentenced May 14.
Court records say Theresa Curley pleaded no contest Monday to two counts of negligent care of a minor.
Prosecutors dropped three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery and other charges in return.
The principal of Walt Disney Elementary reported in September that Curley dragged a 10-year-old boy across the floor.
Authorities say the boy suffered four or five rug burns on his back. Curley no longer works for the Millard Public Schools district.