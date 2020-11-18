FILLEY, Neb. (AP) — A second person has died from injuries received in a southeastern Nebraska house fire last month.

Twenty-year-old Tyler Reed, of Filley, died in a Lincoln hospital Sunday, more than three weeks after the Oct. 24 fire in Filley that also killed 20-year-old Courtney Knepp, of Beatrice.

A third person, 21-year-old Jayden Maguire of Filley, also was critically injured in the fire.

Knepp died at the scene of the fire; Reed and Maguire were found outside the burning home and taken to a Lincoln burn unit with critical injuries.

The State Fire Marshal Agency had earlier confirmed that a propane leak caused the fire.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska Fire Marshal: 1 dead following Bellevue house fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Fire Marshal's office says one person died in a house fire south of Omaha late last week. The office said in a news release that firefighters in nearby Bellevue were called to the fire in Sarpy County just after 4 a.m. Saturday.