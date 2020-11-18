FILLEY, Neb. (AP) — A second person has died from injuries received in a southeastern Nebraska house fire last month.
Twenty-year-old Tyler Reed, of Filley, died in a Lincoln hospital Sunday, more than three weeks after the Oct. 24 fire in Filley that also killed 20-year-old Courtney Knepp, of Beatrice.
A third person, 21-year-old Jayden Maguire of Filley, also was critically injured in the fire.
Knepp died at the scene of the fire; Reed and Maguire were found outside the burning home and taken to a Lincoln burn unit with critical injuries.
The State Fire Marshal Agency had earlier confirmed that a propane leak caused the fire.