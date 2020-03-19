SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Scottsbluff airport director has been taken off paid administrative leave and put back to work.
The Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority Board voted Wednesday to reinstate Raul Aguallo. He'd been put on leave in January after allegations were made to the board.
They were turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol for an investigation. He says he's happy to be back to work and was glad the board had faith in him.
His reinstatement includes a 60-day probation to address some policy changes. He says he's learned he has to have paperwork for everything.