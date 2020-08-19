SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A state jail oversight board has found that a western Nebraska county jail is not in compliance with reporting requirements to the state.
The director of Nebraska Jail Standards sent a letter on Aug. 4 to Scotts Bluff County officials regarding the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
The letter says an annual review found the jail hasn't complied with providing electronic records on arrests and releases for each inmate.
Sheriff Mark Overman, who oversees the jail, says it has the information, but not in a format the state can process.
Overman blamed Sioux Falls-based Zuercher Technologies, the company the county has hired to send compliance records to the state.