PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The Sarpy County Board had voted to begin legal proceedings that could remove the county's embattled elected treasurer from office.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday following a state auditor's report saying missteps by Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger’s office caused Millard Public Schools to miss out on a nearly $2.4 million tax payment, while Bellevue’s school district was overpaid by $2.3 million.
In all, the audit identified multiple issues that affected more than $12.5 million in public funds.
Zuger criticized the county board's move Tuesday, saying the issued identified in the audit existed before he was elected treasurer in 2008, and that his office has been working to correct them.