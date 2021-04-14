PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The Sarpy County Board has voted to remove the county's embattled treasurer from office.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to remove Brian Zuger from the elected post.
That followed a state auditor's report earlier this year citing missteps by Zuger’s office that caused Millard Public Schools to miss out on a nearly $2.4 million tax payment, while Bellevue’s school district was overpaid by $2.3 million.
In all, the audit identified multiple issues that affected more than $12.5 million in public funds.
Zuger’s removal took effect immediately. The board will install a permanent replacement within 45 days.
Zuger has defended his work, saying his office has been trying to correct yearlong problems.