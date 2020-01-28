Rollover crash kills man, injures woman in Dawson County

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A rollover accident has killed one person and injured another along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska's Dawson County.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, about 3 miles east of Lexington. Authorities say a westbound pickup truck ran into the median and then rolled in the westbound lanes.

The crash killed a man in the pickup, and the woman with him was taken to a Lexington hospital before being flown to a Kearney hospital for treatment.

Their names haven't been released. Two semitrailers collided as they slowed for the crash. Authorities say one of the drivers was taken to a hospital.

