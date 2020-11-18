OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters say several people escaped harm when they managed to get out of a burning Omaha house, and a man was later arrested on suspicion of arson.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says the fire broke Tuesday afternoon in a north Omaha garage and quickly consumed the house. Fire officials say four adults and three children managed to escape.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, and police arrested a 33-year-old man who lived at the home but was found a short distance away. Police say the man faces several counts of arson.

