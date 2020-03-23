LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A third person has been accused in connection with the stabbing death of a Lincoln man.
Lincoln police say in a news release Monday that 18-year-old Victor Melendez III faces a charge of aiding and abetting murder.
Police say three people fatally attacked 36-year-old Edward Varejcka on March 8.
The news release says investigators report that Melendez stood at the apartment door while the stabbing occurred so he could keep watch for police. The two other people in custody are charged with being accessories.