FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Administrators say some fans at a recent Fremont High School girls basketball game aimed racist remarks at the visiting Lincoln High School team, leading to a postgame scuffle among fans of the teams.
The districts issued a joint news release Wednesday in which they condemned what the described as “extreme actions by a few individuals."
They say the schools addressed the behavior of those involved, but they didn't say whether any of the student fans were punished.
At least one Lincoln fan threw a punch during the Feb. 7 scuffle, and a Fremont police spokesman said Thursday that an investigation remains active.