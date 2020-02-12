Prosecutors drop charges filed against man in murder case

Tags
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln school district voters have approved a $290 million bond measure that will provide money for two new high schools among other building projects.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — District officials say a Lincoln High School student and a staff member were treated at a hospital after the student struck the staffer.Administrators say the 17-year-old and the supervisor of in-school suspension were walking down a hall Tuesday when the student hit the…
IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of involvement in the disappearance and slaying of a woman in southwest Nebraska.Russell Mann, of Enders, had been charged with two accessory counts. The charges can be refiled later.The charges stemmed from the dis…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hormel Foods has confirmed that it will be opening a new manufacturing plant in the Omaha suburb of Papillion, bringing about 200 jobs to the area.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a person has died in a single-vehicle crash in west Omaha.
TRENTON, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says it's investigating a shooting involving a Hitchcock County sheriff's deputy in southwestern Nebraska.
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A federal agency intends to provide a $2.3 million loan to help pay for repairs to an irrigation system tunnel that collapsed last July, cutting off water to farmers in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society needs a new home for its 8,000-piece collection.The collection's been housed at the Union College library for the past 30 years. But the college has decided to turn the collection space into a student tutoring center.Mich…
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — One of two people who attacked a staff member before escaping the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney more than a year ago has been imprisoned.Court records say 18-year-old Edward Gonzales was sentenced Friday to five to 10 years in prison for th…