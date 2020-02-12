IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of involvement in the disappearance and slaying of a woman in southwest Nebraska.

Russell Mann, of Enders, had been charged with two accessory counts. The charges can be refiled later.

The charges stemmed from the disappearance and killing of 22-year-old Annika Swanson and the kidnapping and assault of another woman who's now safe.

Two other people have pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges.

They are Kevin German, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Keonna Carter, of Taylorsville, Utah.

Tags

In other news

District says student struck Lincoln High School staffer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — District officials say a Lincoln High School student and a staff member were treated at a hospital after the student struck the staffer.Administrators say the 17-year-old and the supervisor of in-school suspension were walking down a hall Tuesday when the student hit the…

Prosecutors drop charges filed against man in murder case

IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of involvement in the disappearance and slaying of a woman in southwest Nebraska.Russell Mann, of Enders, had been charged with two accessory counts. The charges can be refiled later.The charges stemmed from the dis…

New home sought for genealogical society's collection

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society needs a new home for its 8,000-piece collection.The collection's been housed at the Union College library for the past 30 years. But the college has decided to turn the collection space into a student tutoring center.Mich…

Man imprisoned for violent youth center escape, other crimes

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — One of two people who attacked a staff member before escaping the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney more than a year ago has been imprisoned.Court records say 18-year-old Edward Gonzales was sentenced Friday to five to 10 years in prison for th…