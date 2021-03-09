OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha prosecutor has dropped the charges against a grandmother who had been arrested in her grandson’s death.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he didn’t have enough evidence now to pursue the case against 47-year-old Carmella Star, of Omaha, but the investigation into the death of 20-month-old Asann Star is ongoing.

Police said the boy was in his grandmother’s care on Oct. 7 when he was found unresponsive and taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kleine said an autopsy showed that the boy died of acute fentanyl and acetylfentanyl intoxication. Carmella Star was released from jail on Tuesday.

