OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The top prosecutor serving Omaha and surrounding areas in Douglas County has convened a single grand jury to investigate more than a dozen in-custody deaths — including two people killed by Omaha police.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is leading the process and that the unusually high number of case represents a backlog as courts sought to avoid convening jurors and others during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the cases the grand jury will consider is the Nov. 20 shooting of 35-year-old Kenneth Jones during a traffic stop and the December 2019 police shooting of 57-year-old Terry Hudson during a domestic violence call.