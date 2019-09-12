KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - Kearney leaders are backing a proposal to restore an open-air theater in the city's Harmon Park.
The City Council heard about the plan for the Sonotorium at Tuesday's meeting. Councilman Randy Buschkoetter said it says a lot about the community that members wish to preserve the landmark built in 1938.
A group led by Kearney High School band director Nathan LeFeber plans to raise $683,000 to construct a roof over the stage and upgrade the structure's lighting and sound system and backstage rooms.
The city has committed $5,000 to cover the costs of structural tests and conceptual plans.