FILLEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a propane leak caused a Nebraska house fire that left one person dead and two critically injured.
The fire started early Saturday in the Gage County village of Filley. The State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release that the house was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived.
Two inside the house got out and were flown to a Lincoln hospital, but first responders pronounced the third occupant dead at the scene.
The Gage County Attorney’s Office called for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death. Names were withheld Saturday afternoon while relatives were notified.