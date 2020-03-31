BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a state prisoner briefly escaped while being transported from Lincoln to Valentine for a court hearing.
A Midwest Transport Services van carrying Juan Colombe stopped at a Broken Bow convenience store around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say Colombe managed to get out of his restraints and assault the driver. Colombe then tried to drive away in the van but got stuck.
Police say he was caught in a nearby grocery store parking lot while trying to steal a car. The van driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.