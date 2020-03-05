LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal child pornography trial is scheduled to begin May 11 for a former Lincoln day care worker accused in state court of sexually assaulting children.
U.S. District Court records show Titus Miller has pleaded not guilty to five counts of producing child pornography and two of distribution.
State prosecutors have charged him with four felony counts of child sexual assault involving four children that prosecutors said occurred between July 31 and Sept. 16 last year.
That case remains on hold pending the federal trial.