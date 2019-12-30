Police: Wounded 2-year-old taken to Omaha precinct station

In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say man took his 4-year-old daughter to an Omaha police station after she was wounded when someone shot at his van.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…
VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has declared a fish salvage for Hackberry Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine.
HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old Kansas girl say she has died after contracting the flu.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot to death outside a home in north Omaha. Police were called to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for his behavior on a commercial flight last year that forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Nebraska.
WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — More than a thousand acres of land at Lake Wanahoo in Saunders County is available for mentored youth hunting.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Most of Lincoln's ash trees will end up casualties in the city’s war on the emerald ash borer insect that's killed millions of trees in the United States.But some sturdy specimens in key locations may yet be saved. Officials in Lincoln and elsewhere have sought to slow t…
YORK, Neb. (AP) — A man who authorities say has served six prison sentences in four states has been given 10-16 years for more crimes in Nebraska.