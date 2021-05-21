OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a woman shot over the weekend has died days later from her injuries.
Police said in a news release Friday that 22-year-old Shaleigh Sovey died Tuesday at Nebraska Medical Center. Officers called around 10 p.m. Sunday to south Omaha found Sovey suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
Police arrested 22-year-old Devon Engel of Omaha on charges of first-degree domestic violence assault and two counts of felony child abuse. Prosecutors are likely to amend the charges in light of Sovey's death.