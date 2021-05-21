OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a woman shot over the weekend has died days later from her injuries.

Police said in a news release Friday that 22-year-old Shaleigh Sovey died Tuesday at Nebraska Medical Center. Officers called around 10 p.m. Sunday to south Omaha found Sovey suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Police arrested 22-year-old Devon Engel of Omaha on charges of first-degree domestic violence assault and two counts of felony child abuse. Prosecutors are likely to amend the charges in light of Sovey's death.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska suspect in children's deaths waives extradition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man charged in the death of his two young children has waived extradition from California.Thirty-five-year-old Adam Price waived extradition during a hearing Wednesday in San Mateo County, California.Price was arrested Sunday in California, hours after his child…