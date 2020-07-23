LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a woman who was riding in a city bus died after she was hit by a bullet fired from outside the bus.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon.  Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a news release the woman was the only passenger when a bullet entered the moving bus through the driver's side and hit her where she was seated.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman's name was not released.

Bliemeister said the investigation is continuing and further information would be released Friday.

