OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a woman has died in a two-vehicle crash in Omaha.

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at a north Omaha intersection, killing 33-year-old Brittni McBride, of Omaha.

Investigators say a speeding sport utility vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit another SUV, driven by McBride. McBride was thrown from her SUV and died at the scene.

Officials say the 18-year-old driver of the first SUV and his passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries, but are expected to survive. Police say charges are pending against the 18-year-old driver.

