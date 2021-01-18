OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has died following a shooting at a southwestern Omaha motel.

Police say in a news release that the shooting occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Monday at a Motel 6 near 109th and J streets.

Arriving first responders found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken by paramedics to an Omaha hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Andrew Brown of Omaha.

Police have not named any suspects or announced any arrests in the case.

