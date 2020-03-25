OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot earlier this month in north Omaha has died of his injuries, and two other teens have been charged in his death.
Daheem Conley died in an Omaha hospital on March 18, six days after he was shot in an area several blocks west of Miller Park. Authorities say two 17-year-old males have been charged as adults in Conley's death.
One is being charged with second-degree murder, a weapons count and and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
The other teen is charged with felony assault and a weapons count.