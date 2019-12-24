Police say SUV driver died in north Omaha crash

In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a driver died in the crash of his sport utility vehicle early Tuesday morning in north Omaha.Officers dispatched to the crash site a little before 2:40 a.m. found the wrecked SUV in the roadway.It appears the driver overcorrected to the right after his westbound…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a construction accident at a downtown Lincoln parking garage.He was identified as 47-year-old Rocael Lopez-Lopez, who lived in Crete. The accident happened Friday afternoon on the top floor of the Que Place garage, wh…
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A city attorney under suspension in southeast Nebraska's Beatrice has resigned.Beatrice City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says Abigail Stark left her post last week. He's handling her duties until a replacement is found.Stark had been suspended with pay since Dec. 9…
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A man imprisoned for having sex with his adult daughter has taken a plea deal in a different Nebraska county.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former teacher accused of stealing from a show choir he directed in south-central Nebraska has been given five years of probation and some jail time.David Sackschewsky was sentenced Thursday in Grand Island and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution. Court records sa…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 62-year-old Omaha man was killed when a car struck him while he was crossing the street.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A three-alarm fire at an Omaha Housing Authority apartment building in north Omaha left about 60 people out in the cold, but all got out safely.The fire was reported Friday evening at the Ernie Chambers' Court Apartments. Arriving firefighters saw flames coming from the bu…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has died in a construction accident at a downtown Lincoln parking garage.The accident happened Friday afternoon on the top floor of the garage. Police Capt. Todd Kocian says a construction worker was assembling a metal form for a wall when the form fell…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials have awarded a $352 million contract to an Omaha company to build a freeway that will connect two highway on the south side of Lincoln.