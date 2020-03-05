LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Firth man died after his speeding motorcycle struck a pickup truck in Lincoln.
Police say 21-year-old Blaine Henderson died Wednesday night after being taken to a hospital. He lived in Firth.
The collision occurred a little after 7 p.m. near Van Dorn Park. Witnesses told police Henderson was racing north when his motorcycle hit the right side of the pickup bed as it turned left.
The 27-year-old pickup driver was cited by police on suspicion of drunken driving, third offense.
Court records don't show that he's been formally charged.