OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a man in north Omaha.
Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 18th and Spencer streets.
Officers responding to reports of the shooting found 31-year-old Tremayne Jennings in a car with gunshot wounds. Police say Jennings' car had hit a parked car and a fence before stopping. Jennings was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting and note that tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a $25,000 reward.