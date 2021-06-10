OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has died after being shot on a north Omaha street blocks from Miller Park.
Police say in a news release that the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday near 33rd Street and Laurel Avenue. Arriving officers found the man with gunshot wounds and began CPR until an ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital. The man later died of his injuries.
Police have not released the victim's name, and no arrests had been reported by late Thursday morning. The shooting was the 11th in the city in the last 10 days.